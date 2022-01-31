NBA Player Chris Paul Becomes an Equity Partner In Black-Owned La Fête Wine Company

Phoenix Suns’ point guard Chris Paul is putting up points for a Black-owned wine company he has joined as an equity partner.

Donae Burston, the founder & CEO of La Fête Wine Co., announced that the 11-Time NBA All-Star has joined as an equity partner.

“I’m thrilled to partner with La Fête Wine Company and work with them to continue to grow the business and fulfill their brand vision,” said Paul in a written statement.

“I fully support their efforts in creating a better and more equitable society by helping underserved youth, advancing racial justice, and making wine more inclusive.”

According to a release, La Fête Wine released its flagship wine, La Fête du Rosé, in May 2019.

The award-winning rosé can now be found in stores and on menus in over 40 markets across the United States and online for nationwide shipping.

In 2021, Burston debuted La Fête du Blanc, a limited-release white wine produced in the South of France, and will become a permanent line in 2022. In May 2021, La Fête became the first wine brand to secure an investment from Constellation Brands Ventures. The investment is a part of its initiative to invest $100 million in African American/Black and minority-owned businesses in the beverage alcohol and adjacent categories by 2030.

Besides the love of wine between both entrepreneurs, Paul and Burston connected on causes they’re both passionate about. The inclusion of people of color in all industries and their unwavering support of Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs).

“Not only is Chris an incredible athlete and businessman, but he’s also a wine enthusiast who is vocal and passionate about representation & inclusivity in the wine industry,” said Burston. “He is a natural fit for our team, and we are thrilled to have him on board.”

La Fête Wine Co. has donated a portion of its proceeds to several programs, including organizations that send disadvantaged and underrepresented youth on memorable travel experiences and to groups focused on advancing racial justice and creating chances for people of color in the wine & spirits industry.