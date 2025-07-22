July 22, 2025
Chris Paul Signs With Los Angeles Clippers, Marking Return To Franchise He Led For 6 Years
In what may be his last NBA season, the future NBA Hall of Famer played with the Clippers from 2011 to the end of the 2016-17 season
After recently stating that this upcoming season may very well be his last, NBA veteran point guard Chris Paul has signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, marking a return to the team he previously played with.
According to the LA Clippers, he is coming “home” after leaving the franchise at the end of the 2017 NBA season. The future NBA Hall of Famer played with the Clippers from 2011 to the end of the 2016-17 season. Details were not released on the length of the contract or the amount he’ll be making.
Welcome home, Chris Paul ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hvE5n8nmBY
— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 21, 2025
The Clippers’ President of Basketball Operations, Lawrence Frank, released a written statement announcing the news of Paul’s return.
“Chris is one of the most impactful players ever to wear a Clippers uniform, and it’s appropriate that he returns to the team for this chapter of his career,” said Frank. “Chris will help fortify our backcourt with his exceptional ball-handling, playmaking and shooting. He is joining us as a reserve point guard and is excited to fill whatever role T Lue asks him to play. He wants to be part of the group, and we’re fortunate to have him back.”
While leading the Clippers on the basketball court, Paul averaged 18.8 points, 9.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.2 steals as he played in 409 games. He took the team to the playoffs every year as the floor leader of the franchise. He is the Clippers’ all-time assists leader.
Chris Paul has played for seven teams throughout his NBA career. His first team was the New Orleans Hornets (2005-11). From there, he played for the Los Angeles Clippers (2011-17), Houston Rockets (2017-19), Oklahoma City Thunder (2019-20), Phoenix Suns (2020-23), Golden State Warriors (2023-24), and San Antonio Spurs (2024-25).
In Paul’s career, he has averaged 17 points, 9.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and two steals per game in 1354 NBA contests. As he embarks on his 21st season, he has been an NBA All-Star 12 times (2008-16, 2020-22) and has been named to the All-NBA team 11 times (2008-09, 2011-16, 2020-22). His defensive skills earned him a spot on the All-Defensive team nine times (2008-09, 2011-17). He is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist representing the country in 2008 and 2012.
