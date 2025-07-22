Chris Paul Signs With Los Angeles Clippers, Marking Return To Franchise He Led For 6 Years

“Chris is one of the most impactful players ever to wear a Clippers uniform, and it’s appropriate that he returns to the team for this chapter of his career,” said Frank. “Chris will help fortify our backcourt with his exceptional ball-handling, playmaking and shooting. He is joining us as a reserve point guard and is excited to fill whatever role T Lue asks him to play. He wants to be part of the group, and we’re fortunate to have him back.”

While leading the Clippers on the basketball court, Paul averaged 18.8 points, 9.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.2 steals as he played in 409 games. He took the team to the playoffs every year as the floor leader of the franchise. He is the Clippers’ all-time assists leader.

Chris Paul has played for seven teams throughout his NBA career. His first team was the New Orleans Hornets (2005-11). From there, he played for the Los Angeles Clippers (2011-17), Houston Rockets (2017-19), Oklahoma City Thunder (2019-20), Phoenix Suns (2020-23), Golden State Warriors (2023-24), and San Antonio Spurs (2024-25).