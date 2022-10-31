Former SNL Cast Member Chris Redd Reveals Bruises Sustained in Brutal New York City Attack

After being violently attacked last week on a New York City street, former Saturday Night Live comic Chris Redd was in good spirits as he showed off the bruises he received from the assault.

According to TMZ, the comedian is smiling through whatever pain he experienced last week after someone punched him in the face as he arrived at a comedy club in Greenwich Village in New York City. Showing off his swollen eyes and bruised face, he appeared to be in a happy mood.

The media outlet showed photos of Redd after he was assaulted with brass knuckles.

Last week, TMZ reported that Redd was sucker-punched in the face as he approached the venue he was performing at that night. As the comic was getting out of his vehicle in front of the Comedy Cellar, a man dressed as a security guard ran up and attacked Redd.

The 37-year-old was assaulted without provocation last Wednesday night on MacDougal Street. Police officials have surveillance footage they are combing through to identify the suspect.