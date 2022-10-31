 Former SNL Cast Member Chris Redd Reveals Bruises Sustained in Brutal New York City Attack

Celebrity News

Former SNL Cast Member Chris Redd Reveals Bruises Sustained in Brutal New York City Attack

130
Chris Redd
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 25: Chris Redd speaks onstage during the Truth Seekers Summit hosted by Variety and Rolling Stone at Second Floor on August 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

After being violently attacked last week on a New York City street, former Saturday Night Live comic Chris Redd was in good spirits as he showed off the bruises he received from the assault.

According to TMZ, the comedian is smiling through whatever pain he experienced last week after someone punched him in the face as he arrived at a comedy club in Greenwich Village in New York City. Showing off his swollen eyes and bruised face, he appeared to be in a happy mood.

The media outlet showed photos of Redd after he was assaulted with brass knuckles.

Last week, TMZ reported that Redd was sucker-punched in the face as he approached the venue he was performing at that night. As the comic was getting out of his vehicle in front of the Comedy Cellar, a man dressed as a security guard ran up and attacked Redd.

The 37-year-old was assaulted without provocation last Wednesday night on MacDougal Street. Police officials have surveillance footage they are combing through to identify the suspect.
ET Online reported that the comic thanked his followers on his Instagram Story on Sunday. “I’ve been resting up like crazy but I want to say thank you thank you thank you for all the messages of love, the jokes, and the concern. I’m okay and healing fast!!” “For any shows I missed, I’ll be putting back on the schedule so if you bought tickets SIT TIGHT AND I GOT YOU. I’ll be up and talking some good sh*t very soon.” Amid reports that the suspect tried to snatch his chain, he emphatically stated that was not the case despite what was reported.

“Also…..NOBODY SNATCHED MY CHAIN BRO!!! Y’ALL WILL JUST WRITE ANYTHING,” he said.

Redd has an HBO Max special premiering later this week, “Why Am I Like This?” on Nov. 3.

14 years of hustle…countless amount of shows…years of running around doing dumb shit…and being *almost* scandal free all lead to this!! The trailer for my first hour special “Why am I like this?” Is here!!! Check it out and stream it on @hbomax NOVEMBER 3rd!!!!!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Redd (@chrisreddis)

Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton, is the co-founder, and owner of TheIndustryCosign.com.

×