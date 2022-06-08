Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle Announce London Comedy Show

Besides comedy, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle have something in common. Both comedians were attacked onstage in recent months, and now they will be performing overseas together.

According to Variety, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are collaborating on a joint comedy special in London this upcoming fall.

The comedy show featuring the popular comedians will take place on Saturday, Sept. 3, at the O2 Arena in London, England. Presale tickets are slated to go live on June 9 at 10:00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time or 2:00 a.m. Pacific Time and can be purchased by registering on the Live Nation website. The general sale will begin on June 10 at 10:00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time or 2:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

The two joined together after Rock accompanied Chappelle on stage last month at West Hollywood’s The Comedy Store. The two shared some light moments referencing the attacks they both suffered due to an uninvited person coming on stage. At that show in early May, Chappelle said that Rock had been “smacked by someone of repute,” but he had been “smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair.”

Last month, Chappelle appeared to have mixed feelings over the Chris Rock and Will Smith situation as he sided with both men saying, “I can’t judge Will Smith or Chris Rock because I see myself in both of those men.”

The Half-Baked comedian admired Smith’s demeanor after he slapped Rock on the Oscars stage. He said that was probably more “gangsta” than the slap itself, as Smith casually strutted back to his seat and laughed at jokes the rest of the night.

But, he also joked that Rock might have to blame himself for bringing that slap on, saying he didn’t have “an easy delivery” when joking about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s alopecia.