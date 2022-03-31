Chris Rock Receives Standing Ovation at First Show Since Oscars Fiasco: ‘I’m Still Kind of Processing What Happened’

With an already scheduled tour that started Wednesday in Boston, Massachusetts, Chris Rock made his first public appearance since the fiasco he had with Will Smith on Sunday at the Oscars.

Although he does not have any material regarding the recent slap-gate, he did say that he is “still kind of processing what happened.”

According to Variety, the popular comedian received a standing ovation when he stepped on stage for his first stand-up show since he was slapped in the face, on stage, by a seemingly angry Smith this past Sunday.

Rock entered the stage at the Wilbur Theater wearing an all-white ensemble. He was treated to a hero’s welcome in the arena that fits 1000 people. As the sold-out audience gave him an almost two-minute standing ovation, the smiling comedian started the show by stating, “Yo, let me do the show!”

And although the comedian didn’t have much to say about the situation that transpired on Sunday, he did promise the crowd that it will be forthcoming.

“How was your weekend?” he began, drawing a wave of laughter.

“I don’t have a bunch of s**t about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point, I’ll talk about that s**t. And it will be serious and funny.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Variety (@variety)

A day after the “incident” at the Oscars took place, Rock had risen up as a winner. The famed comedian’s ticket sales for his comedy tour, Ego Death World Tour, have skyrocketed.

This was Rock’s first set off his Ego Death tour which started at a sold-out show at Boston’s Wilbur Theater. The tour will go throughout the year and is expected to close in November at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. That venue is the same theater where the Oscars took place.

According to the Daily Mail, the cheapest ticket prices surged from $46 to over $400. This tour will take the comedian to 35 cities around the world, including the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.