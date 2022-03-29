Chris Rock’s ‘Ego Death World Tour’ Ticket Sales Skyrocket Following Will Smith Slap

On one crazy, somewhat chaotic Sunday night, Will Smith made his mark now as an Oscar winner after he made headlines slapping Chris Rock across the face.

But Rock also rose up as a winner, not only because he took the slap like a welterweight champ, but now the famed comedian is basking in the aftershock of the Academy Awards as ticket sales for his anticipated comedy tour, Ego Death World Tour, have skyrocketed.

“We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined,” said ticket resale marketplace TickPick in a tweet Monday morning.

We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined. — TickPick (@TickPick) March 28, 2022

Rock is set to start off his Ego Death tour tomorrow in a sold-out show at Boston’s Wilbur Theater and expected to close in November at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the same theater that hosted the slap heard ‘round the world.

According to the Daily Mail, the cheapest ticket prices surged from $46 to over $400. This tour will take the comedian to 35 cities around the world, including the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

In his February announcement to Instagram, the veteran comedian wrote, “Ego Death World Tour 2022 all new material introspective very personal and very funny. Can’t wait to show you.”

It is speculated those attending hope to bear witness to Rock’s address of the Oscars drama.

The Oscar-winning actor took to Instagram and acknowledged his actions, apologizing to Rock, who refused to press charges.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” read part of the post.

While other comedians have been in similar circumstances, reminiscent of Katt Williams’ 2016 altercation with teenagers in which a video surfaced of Williams getting beat up by a 7th grader, one can only hope Rock follows suit and turns the smack into part of his stand-up routine.