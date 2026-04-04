Chris Webber Confirms ‘Fab Five’ Reunion At Upcoming Michigan Final Four Game

As the University of Michigan basketball team readies to take the court for this season’s Final Four matchup against the Arizona Wildcats, one of the school’s most famous alumni, Chris Webber, revealed to a fellow alumnus, Rich Eisen, that the Fab Five basketball team will be reunited this weekend.

Webber, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021, appeared on The Rich Eisen Show and told the host that he, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King, and Ray Jackson, collectively known as the Fab Five, will be together at the upcoming game, taking place on April 4.

The five former basketball players were the best freshman class in NCAA history, as all were starters for the University of Michigan during the 1991-92 season. They became the first all-freshman team to start in the NCAA title game.

“You know, we’ve been excited. We’ve been working on this for some time now,” Webber said. “It’s been great working with Jalen back at Turner, and I’m glad to be doing this with Juwan, Jay, Jimmy, and Ray. So excited.”

He then states that the five former teammates have not been seen in public together in quite some time.

“This is the first time all five of us have been together publicly in quite some time,” Webber told Eisen, who also attended Michigan. “Hopefully, the fans enjoy it like we do.”

Although Webber stated that it’s been quite some time, the Fab Five actually reunited just two years ago in 2024.

CBS Sports reported that the five former teammates gathered at a University of Michigan basketball game on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, to support Wolverines then-head coach Howard and their alma mater against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Crisler Center. Howard coached the Wolverines to a 73-65 win.

Ray Jackson was the only player who did not make it to the NBA, while Rose, Webber, and Howard had substantial careers in the league, and King, who did play for two NBA teams, had a long career in the now-defunct CBA (Continental Basketball Association).

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