Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Christian Keyes Accuses Tyler Perry Of Trying To Steal ‘All The Queen’s Men’ And Make It ‘Weird’ Actor Christian Keyes is calling out Tyler Perry and accusing him of trying to steal his creative credit on the BET+ series "All the Queen's Men."







Actor Christian Keyes is calling out BET and Tyler Perry over their handling of his original series, All the Queen’s Men, which he claims Perry tried to “steal my creative credit.”

As the BET+ series approaches its fifth and final season, Keyes took to Instagram to share his true feelings about the show’s conclusion and the behind-the-scenes conflicts with the billionaire media mogul.

“I’m not mad about not being there no more. Because, I mean, the studio tried to steal my creative credit,” Keyes said in a video captured by The Shade Room.

Noting a recent advertisement he saw the network make for the show, Keyes accused BET of trying to “post my show like that’s y’all show.”

Keyes originally created All the Queen’s Men based on his book Ladies Night, but says the BET+ drama took a sharp, uncomfortable turn under Tyler Perry and Tyler Perry Studios, with Perry allegedly trying to strip him of creative control.

“It’s you putting the show out there, but you’re also the same studio, Tyler Perry Studios, that removed my creative credit,” Keyes said. “And I had to call a union to have them make you, force TPS to put it back on there.”

Keyes says that after losing full creative control, the series began to feel unfamiliar. His original vision was a gritty, grounded drama exploring power, relationships, and survival within a male strip club empire. By seasons two and three, however, he claims Perry steered the storytelling toward shock value over substance, introducing plotlines he described as “weird” and unnecessary.

“And season two and season three is when All the Queen’s Men got weird, and dudes started getting r-ped with dildos and all that weird sh-t,” Keyes quipped. “Nobody wants to see that sh-t. Put that on your show.”

After having to cede control of the show he created, Keyes called Perry’s leadership “corny,” accusing him of trying to take credit for the series.

“Why try to, you got 16, 17 shows. I got one. Let me have credit,” Keyes said. “My contract says I get credit. Why your corny trying to steal my credit? Because you can’t write like me. Yeah, I wrote the book. And I wrote the show. I wrote the pilot.”

As a result, Keyes says he’s “glad” the show is leaving BET+ and plans to continue the series elsewhere, away from Tyler Perry and the network.

“I’m not sad that my show isn’t there anymore. After season five, it won’t be there anymore,” he said. “I won’t have to deal with that shady, corny kind of leadership over there that would dare.”

RELATED CONTENT: Tyler Perry Faces Another Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed By Actor