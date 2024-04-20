Former ‘American Idol’ Competitor, Christian Music Singer Mandisa Dies At 47

Former “American Idol” competitor and Christian musician, Mandisa died on April 18. The Grammy Award-winning singer was just 47. Her cause of death has not been released.

A representative of Mandisa’s family confirmed her death to The Los Angeles Times. The representative said in a statement, “[Mandisa] was found in her home [in Franklin, Tennessee] deceased. At this time, we do not know the cause of death or any further details. We ask for your prayers for her family and close-knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

Franklin Police Department have opened an investigation into her passing.

After news of her passing was confirmed, those touched by the California-born singer began recalling her excellence and giving their condolences. A Christian radio station, K-Love, praised Mandisa for her character and dedication to God and religion.

“Her kindness was epic, her smile electric, her voice massive, but it was no match for the size of her heart,” David Pierce, K-Love chief media officer said in a statement, “Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us, which helped us talk about our struggles. Mandisa’s struggles are over. She is with the God she sang about now. While we are saddened, Mandisa is home. We’re praying for Mandisa’s family and friends and ask you to join us.”

Mandisa, whose full name is Mandisa Lynn Hundley, was born on Oct. 2, 1976, in Citrus Heights, California.

Her music career began in the public eye when she competed on Season 5 of “American Idol.” In 2006, she performed for judges Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, and Simon Cowell, the vocally challenging song “Fallin” by Alicia Keys.

At the time Cowell described her voice as, “Terrific, everything I hoped you would be you were that, Mandisa and I like the fact that you want to be known as one person.”

She became a Top 10 finalist on that season of American Idol, but after being eliminated, she became a five-time Grammy nominee. She won her first Grammy with her 2014 album, “Overcomer,” a 22-track long gospel/contemporary Christian collection that won at the 56th Grammy Awards.

Mandisa released her final album in 2017 and called it “Out of the Dark.” She later released a memoir in 2022 under the same name and opened up to her fans about the things that tested her faith and strength as she gained popularity in the media.

RELATED CONTENT: Paula Abdul Sues Nigel Lythgoe For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Her As A Judge On ‘American Idol’