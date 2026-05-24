BE Global by Ann Brown After Leaving Atlanta For Spain, Christine Job Built ‘Flourish In The Foreign’ Into A Global Archive Of Black Women Abroad She launched a podcast and consulting firm that helps other Black women move abroad.







When Christine Job launched podcast and multimedia platform Flourish in the Foreign in 2020 from her apartment in Spain, she wasn’t trying to create another glossy travel podcast filled with vacation tips and curated Instagram fantasies. She wanted to build an archive.

Six years later, Flourish in the Foreign has grown into more than 150 deeply personal interviews with Black women living across the globe, from Portugal and Ghana to Japan, Mexico, and the Netherlands. The podcast is now award-winning, having won the Best International Podcast award at the 2021 Black Podcasting Awards.

Job’s own migration story from the U.S. began long before the podcast. Raised between Texas and California before her father was stationed in Germany, she became comfortable traveling internationally at a young age. She later studied abroad in Valencia, Spain, while attending the University of Georgia, according to Voyage Atlanta.

After earning her law degree from the University of Miami School of Law, where she became the first Black woman elected Student Bar Association president, Job entered the entrepreneurial space instead of following a traditional corporate law route.

Still, she says burnout arrived early.

The turning point came in 2014 when she walked nearly 500 miles across northern Spain on the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route.

“When you are walking that long, that far, with that much silence, there is nowhere to hide from yourself,” Job told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “Somewhere along that road, I got honest.”

By 2017, she moved to Spain permanently, initially planning to stay for only two years. Nearly a decade later, she remains there, now based in Valencia, while building a consulting practice and research archive.

She is helping others with the untold issues of migrating.

“Relief is real. Stepping outside a context that has been chronically stressful — where your safety is not guaranteed, where the weight of being Black in America accumulates in ways that are both acute and systemic — produces a genuine, physiological sense of release… I don’t dismiss it,” she says. “But relief is not liberation. Liberation requires different conditions — structural ones, internal ones — and it cannot be outsourced to a geography. The version of yourself that boards the plane is the version that arrives. Your patterns arrive with you.”

Job says many of the women she speaks with are highly educated professionals who followed conventional markers of success — careers, degrees, homeownership — but still feel dissatisfied or emotionally exhausted in the U.S.

“There’s a growing curiosity about whether another way of living is possible,” she said.

Still, she is careful not to romanticize migration.

“Migration is disruptive,” she said. “It’s not glamorous. It’s hard and full of sacrifice.”

One major concern of people looking to move abroad is money.

“U.S. salaries in professional fields are structurally higher than most European equivalents. If wealth means rapid income accumulation in the traditional American model, the United States remains one of the most efficient environments for that. I won’t romanticize the differential,” Job points out.

“What living internationally changed for me was the definition of the question itself. The cost-of-living difference means a professional income in Spain supports a quality of life that would require a significantly higher salary in Atlanta or New York. I have access to healthcare that doesn’t require me to calculate whether I can afford to be sick. I have time — which is its own form of capital, consistently undervalued in the American wealth conversation.

Before moving, Job advises doing your homework.

“I researched my visa options rigorously before I moved, consulted with attorneys in multiple countries, and entered Spain for my first year on a language assistant visa through Spain’s Ministry of Education — a deliberate entry point that gave me legal status and time to orient without financial desperation driving my decisions,” she shares.

Figuring out how you will earn money is a must.

“Financially, the adjustment required decoupling my income from geography — building a professional practice whose value wasn’t contingent on my physical location. That turned out to be not just a financial strategy but an intellectual one,” says Job. “The constraint of having to articulate my value clearly enough that it could travel across markets forced me to understand what I was actually offering at a level of precision that a conventional career path might never have demanded.”

Then, there’s the cultural adjustment. “Culturally, the most useful thing I did was shift from trying to replicate my American life in Spain to studying Spain as a system with its own internal logic,” Job says.

Also, she says don’t make assumptions. “There’s a misconception that Black presence guarantees belonging. The African diaspora is not monolithic. Moving somewhere with an established Black or African community does not automatically grant you entry into it — different histories, different class dynamics, different cultural contracts are all operating beneath the surface of shared melanin,” she stresses.

Meanwhile, Job is steadily working to use her experiences to develop new projects.

In late 2025, she was selected for an artist residency at Casa Mísia in Lisbon through the Kees Eijrond Foundation. “Alongside the residency, I launched Love Letters from Elsewhere — a Substack publication that brings the intellectual framework of my research into public conversation. It is where I write about migration, belonging, identity, and the gap between the life abroad people imagine and the one that actually gets built.”

This fall, she will also begin a doctoral program in Migration Studies at one of Europe’s leading social science research institutions. “My research focuses on the voluntary migration of Black American women and understanding what Black women are actually doing when they leave.”

On top of this, she is developing a book that makes the case for why the story of Black women leaving America is being told wrong, and what the right story reveals about power, belonging, and what liberation actually requires.

“What I’m building is a body of work,” Job said. “An archive. A scholarship. A literature.”

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