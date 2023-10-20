Christopher Aguwa Announced As Lane Health’s Newest Chief Commercial Officer

Lane Health, a fintech and healthcare company, has named Christopher Aguwa its chief commercial officer.

Aguwa is a veteran in the healthcare industry, having previously worked in executive roles at City Block Health, DaVita Kidney Care, Evolent Health, and Aetna. His latest position involves driving business growth and addressing financial challenges that accompany healthcare.

“I’m proud to join an organization as venerated as Lane Health,” said Aguwa in a press release. “I am a leader inspired to support the team as we enter this new chapter in our evolution. I am an executive with a passion for leveraging my voice, presence, and expertise to maximize commercial success, social impact, health equity, and equal opportunities in the workplace.

“Lane Health sits at the intersection of healthcare and fintech and is transforming the way people spend, save, and think about managing their health costs and benefits because everyone should be able to access and afford the healthcare they need.”

As vice president of Payor Partnerships and Strategy at DaVita, Aguwa was responsible for growing its Integrated Kidney Care business. At Aetna and Evolent Health, he oversaw extensive deal flow evaluating transformative mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and corporate venture capital investments, including the sale of Aetna to CVS Health.

Aguwa has received several awards for his contributions to the field, appearing on Crain’s New York Business Notable Healthcare Leader list in 2022, Becker’s Healthcare Under 40 Rising Star, and being selected as Startup Health’s Health Transformer.

He was also a 2022 nominee for the Modern Healthcare 100 Most Influential People list. He earned his MBA from Oxford University Saïd Business School, J.D. from Howard University School of Law, and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan.

“Christopher’s comprehensive understanding of and experience with global brands and track record of growing companies through transformational transactions and partnerships will propel Lane Health into an exciting future,” said Brad Gambill, co-founder and CEO of Lane Health. “He understands the power and potential of this space and brings a fresh perspective to our evolving conversation with our partners and clients.”