Black Author’s Book “What’s Your Zip Code Story?” Tackles Racism And Class In the Workplace

*Originally Published By Blacknews.com

Nationwide — Conversations centering on social class belong in any organization’s DEI initiatives, according to inclusion consultant Christopher “CJ” Gross.

“In terms of inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility, if we believe that our primary challenges only pertain to race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, generation, and religion — we’re missing a big piece of the puzzle,” he wrote in his new book, What’s Your Zip Code Story? Understanding and Overcoming Class Bias in the Workplace.

Within the past five years, diversity and inclusion, as well as unconscious bias, have been the main drivers of organizational training, politics, and community engagement. But diversity is much more than a buzzword; it propels innovation and problem solving, and leads to higher-performing teams. In his book, Gross takes a deep dive into why social class matters and where it fits in a company’s DEI efforts.

“The renewed focus on class, race, and equality in the workplace and beyond is making an indelible mark on society,” Gross said. “This clarion call for change is sweeping inequality from every corner of the nation, including law enforcement, schools, and businesses.”

What’s Your Zip Code Story? offers research-based solutions for employees seeking professional growth and for business leaders seeking new ways to engage their teams. Gross provides strategies to help class migrants — whether college students, recent graduates, or overlooked employees — climb the career lattice and transform themselves from undervalued employees into respected leaders. He also offers insights to help organizations understand the impact of diversity on a business’s productivity, turnover, and revenue.

What’s Your Zip Code Story is a powerful book that expands the conversation surrounding class bias, race, and equity in the workplace, and offers effective solutions.

“Each of us has our biases and cultural preferences, which makes it very hard for us to understand the perspectives of others,” Gross added. “It’s time we talked about it.”

He also serves as a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Master Faculty for the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, Center for Innovation and Business Management, Adjunct Faculty for the Community College of Baltimore County.

Gross holds a B. A. degree in Organizational Management from Ashford University through the Forbes Entrepreneurship Scholarship and an M.A. degree in Strategic Leadership from St. Bonaventure University. He has been featured in the Washington Post, the Washington Informer Newspaper, and other print, radio, and television outlets.

For more information, please visit CJGrossTalks.com and AscensionWorldwide.com

About Your Book

What’s Your Zip Code Story? Understanding and Overcoming Class Bias in the Workplace

Publisher: Rowman & Littlefield Publishers

Publication Date: May 20, 2022

ISBN-10: ‎ 1538160587

ISBN-13: ‎ 978-1538160589

Available on Amazon, BN.com, and other online booksellers

Reviews, photos, links to previous interviews, and Q&As are available upon request.

