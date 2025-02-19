News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Philadelphia Restaurant Chubby Chicks Facing Alleged Bias In Neighborhood The landlord has been receiving complaints that may ring untrue in an effort to get rid of the restaurant







An owner of a Philadelphia restaurant that opened two months ago claims she has been bullied by her neighbors who may not feel her business belongs there. According to Fox 29, Shakiera Turner, the owner of Chubby Chicks in Center City, Pennsylvania, has spoken out about some of the things that have happened to her restaurant since she opened on Walnut Street, alleging that people in the area are the cause of the problems.

She says that in her short time at the location, she has discovered dead rodents left at the restaurant’s door, people complaining about the business to her landlord, and she has heard comments that Chubby Chicks business doesn’t belong in the “prestigious” neighborhood.

The restaurant claims to have a nice brunch crowd, and the troubles may be because it is a Black-owned spot.

“My life savings, my home, all of that is wrapped up into this business, so it’s not just, ‘O,h if I have to go,’ no, it would be devastating,” said Turner.

The restaurant hosts events like karaoke and special shows. Its menu features chicken and waffles, fish and fried grits, fried French toast, and other delicious choices.

“We do karaoke on the weekends on Saturdays and Sundays. It is so much fun. It is inclusive. You come here and be yourself, and that is what everything is about here,” Turner said.

Yet, despite the good things that can be found inside, the neighbors are making it bad on the outside.

“We are basically not too welcomed here. I thought that we would be, and I thought maybe this would be a good addition to the street.”

The landlord has been receiving complaints that may ring untrue to get rid of the restaurant.

“They are saying that we are playing unusual music and that we are playing riffraff coming out of here, and that is just not true,” Turner said. “We are open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the week, and they were saying that we are playing music until 2 a.m. We are not even here. Even going as far as saying that one of us was on the roof of their building at 2 a.m., just putting in false claims to my landlord, which really stirred up some issues.”

Despite the issues, she is getting some support, as someone made a social media post trying to combat the allegations coming from the neighborhood’s detractors.

Dr. Afia, who made the video, says she wants to help Turner out and give her the support she needs at this time.

“It’s unfortunate and it’s disheartening in the time we live in, so I just wanted to hold her close and show her that the community is here to support her.”

