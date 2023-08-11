Chuck D Connects With Major League Baseball, Named Music Ambassador In Celebration Of Hip-Hop’s 50th

“As a longtime baseball fanatic, I am beyond honored to be the first Hip Hop artist to work with Major League Baseball in this exciting new way – connecting sound and culture to the stories of the game,” said Chuck D in a written statement. “Thank you to MLB for adding me to the lineup…and the pitch is on the way.”

And it doesn’t end on Aug. 11. The “Fight the Power” lyricist is collaborating with MLB on content, music, and stories throughout the 50th year of hip-hop. Chuck D will be involved with the league’s coverage and discussions of the relationship between hip-hop culture and baseball and how it has evolved over the years. You can see and hear the content via MLB’s social feeds, MLB Network, and in-stadium videos.