Chuck D Connects With Major League Baseball, Named Music Ambassador In Celebration Of Hip-Hop’s 50th

Public Enemy’s Chuck D has a voice that’s always recognizable and powerful whenever he blesses the mic, and he has always been an ambassador for the culture of hip-hop. And now, Major League Baseball (MLB) has named Chuck D the music ambassador for hip-hop’s 50th anniversary.
MLB tapped the Long Island, NY, hip-hop legend for special content and programming as the world celebrates hip-hop’s milestone birthday. The connection between Chuck D and MLB draws upon the impact of music, culture, and baseball.
For the highly anticipated Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium concert on Aug. 11, Public Enemy’s co-founder and lead voice will serve as MLB’s special correspondent. You will hear Chuck D’s voice throughout the broadcast for MLB’s platforms, including @MLB, @MLBLife social handles, MLB.com, MLB.TV, and MLB Network.
“As a longtime baseball fanatic, I am beyond honored to be the first Hip Hop artist to work with Major League Baseball in this exciting new way – connecting sound and culture to the stories of the game,” said Chuck D in a written statement. “Thank you to MLB for adding me to the lineup…and the pitch is on the way.”
And it doesn’t end on Aug. 11. The “Fight the Power” lyricist is collaborating with MLB on content, music, and stories throughout the 50th year of hip-hop. Chuck D will be involved with the league’s coverage and discussions of the relationship between hip-hop culture and baseball and how it has evolved over the years. You can see and hear the content via MLB’s social feeds, MLB Network, and in-stadium videos.
MLB also launches its year-long partnership with Mass Appeal’s Hip Hop 50 on Aug. 11 with Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, home of the world’s winningest sports franchise and the home of hip-hop. This partnership is slated to continue into the 2024 season. MLB and the teams in the league will create content, merchandise, and giveaways for baseball and hip-hop fans alike.
