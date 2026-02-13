Chuck D Sets The Record Straight After Gene Simmons Questions Hip-Hop’s Rock Hall Cred

Gene Simmons, frontman for the rock and roll band Kiss, stirred the pot when he not only labeled hip-hop “ghetto,” but stated that the popular genre “does not belong in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”

Those comments led Public Enemy frontman Chuck D to respond that “RAP and some other genres of movement are the ROLL of Rock & Roll” on his social media account after the heavy metal legend appeared on the podcast LegendsNLeaders.

“The fact that, for instance, Iron Maiden is not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, when they can sell out stadiums and Grandmaster Flash is, right?” Simmons said on the podcast. “Ice Cube and I had a back and forth [about this]. He’s a bright guy, and I respect what he’s done. It’s not my music. I don’t come from the ghetto. It doesn’t speak my language.”

As his beef may be directly with the Hall for its selection, he still feels that the genre does not belong to be honored.

“And I said in print many times: Hip-hop does not belong in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Nor does opera, symphonies, orchestras. How come the New York Philharmonic doesn’t get in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame? Because it’s called the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!”

Chuck D took to X to share his opinion on the matter, clearly showing Simmons the respect as a musician he deserves, while making the point that although hip-hop is not rock, the genre, along with many others, encompasses the “Roll” aspect of the category. He goes on to say that it “splintered all over the place in the 1960s” and has grown ever since.

“Gene definitely has his opinion and it carries major weight… however it is The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame … not considering it ‘ROCK’ may hold a debatable point but clearly RAP and some other genres of movement are the ‘ROLL’”

Adding to Chuck’s response is the realization that it may be called “Rock & Roll,” but there is no category for “Roll,” even though there is a “Rock” classification in music.

Gene definitely has his opinion and it carries major weight… however it is The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame … not considering it ‘ROCK’ may hold a debatable point but clearly RAP and some other genres of movement are the ‘ROLL’ .. Rock and Roll clearly splintered all over the… — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) February 12, 2026

Later, Simmons exclusively spoke to People and doubled down on the use of “ghetto,” claiming it originated with the Jews.

“Let’s cut to the chase. The word ‘ghetto,’ it originated with Jews,” Simmons said. “It was borrowed by African Americans in particular and respectfully, not in a bad way.”

He does admit to rock having its beginnings in Black music.

“Ghetto is a Jewish term … How could you be, when rock is Black music? It’s just a different Black music than hip-hop, which is also Black music. Rock and roll owes everything to Black music, statement of fact, period. All the major forms of American music owe their roots to Black music,” he said.

RELATED CONTENT: KISS Singer Says Hip-Hop Doesn’t Belong In Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: ‘I Don’t Come From The Ghetto’