Outkast Among 2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees







Outkast’s legacy as hip-hop icons is being cemented with their induction into the coveted Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Atlanta rap duo, consisting of André 3000 and Big Boi, is among the 2025 inductees selected to be added to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this fall, Variety reports. Voters selected seven inductees, while the Hall selected the remaining six.

Outkast, Cyndi Lauper, the White Stripes, Chubby Checker, Bad Company, Soundgarden, and Joe Cocker are the seven artists voters chose for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025. Meanwhile, Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon earned their spots through a special board decision in the Musical Influence category, despite not appearing on this year’s ballot.

The Grammy Award-winning rap group made their musical debut in 1994 with their self-titled album, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik. Through the release of six studio albums, one compilation album, one soundtrack album, and one video album, Outkast helped to reshape hip-hop culture from the inside out.

Their influence extended beyond hip-hop with pop hits like “Hey Ya!” and culture-shifting projects, such as the 2006 film Idlewild. Throughout it all, Outkast’s creativity and impact remained unmatched.

Their eccentric way of blending Southern rap with funk, soul, and eclectic sounds helped them break barriers with albums like ATLiens, Aquemini, and the Grammy-winning Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. Innovative fashion, lyrical creativity, and a desire to push musical boundaries allowed Outkast to redefine what hip-hop could be, opening doors for Southern artists and expanding the genre’s global reach.

When André 3000 said “The South got something to say,” he meant it! Now, 30 years after the debut album, Outkast will receive one of music’s highest honors with a placement into the esteemed Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

See the complete list of 2025 inductees below.

The complete list of 2025 inductees:

Performer Category:

Bad Company

Chubby Checker

Joe Cocker

Cyndi Lauper

Outkast

Soundgarden

The White Stripes

Musical Influence Award:

Salt-N-Pepa

Warren Zevon

Musical Excellence Award:

Thom Bell

Nicky Hopkins

Carol Kaye

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Lenny Waronker

