Cheerleader, 15, Shot Dead At Prom After-Party In Georgia

A 15-year-old cheerleader is dead and a 17-year-old is in custody after a shooting took place at a prom after-party in Georgia.

According to The Associated Press, Chyell Paulk was killed, and three other people were injured during the April 27 in Fitzgerald, Georgia. Police officers arrested Channen Brown, who was charged with felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and possessing a gun while committing a felony. Brown can be charged as an adult under Georgia criminal law.

Paulk, a freshman at Irwin County High School, was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. “I’m just numb. I can’t even wrap my head around it,” Chelsie King, Chyell’s mother, said. “She was 15 with a full life ahead of her.”

In a press release, the GBI (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) said Brown was arrested and charged after being accused of shooting four people. The agency is investigating the incident after a request by the Fitzgerald Police Department.

Police officers from the department responded to reports of a shooting at the location at around 1:10 a.m. After arriving on the scene, the officers discovered that four people had been shot. All the victims, residents of Ben Hill County, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Two of the people shot, a 19-year-old female and a 15-year-old male, were released, while a 14-year-old victim, who was shot in the arm, had surgery on April 29.

Police on Monday told WALB-TV that additional arrests are possible.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Fitzgerald Police Department at 229-426-5000 or the GBI Regional Investigation Office in Perry at 478-987-4545. Identities don’t have to be revealed. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or submitting it online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

Tips can also be provided by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

