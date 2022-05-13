Puppy Love: Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Latest Addition to the Family

Former Seattle Seahawks and current Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson surprised his wife, R&B singer Ciara, with a present on Mother’s Day that left her glowing.

Welcoming a new addition to the family, Ciara posted the surprise she received from her Super Bowl-winning husband.

“Meet.. BRONCO 🐶

The kids call her Bronco Love Brownie:)

The sweetest surprise. I love you baby @DangeRussWilson

#MothersDay

❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

While appearing as a guest host on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March, Russell Wilson got down on one knee to repropose to his famous wife and asked for more babies.

The married couple already has three children: Future Zahir, 7, whom Ciara shares with her former boyfriend, rapper Future, daughter Sienna Princess, 4, and 19-month-old son Win Harrison.

Wilson had already presented his wife with a bouquet of roses on the talk show. He then asks the television audience, “Do you guys want me to make her more nervous?”

Then he gets down on bended knee and says, “I have a question for you. Serious question. Can we have more babies? I mean, it would be perfect. Just give me one more at least.”

We’ll see how that goes!

In the meantime, he will have to enjoy the new canine who has occupied a place in the family’s heart. The dog was named Bronco after Wilson’s current NFL team, the Denver Broncos. According to ESPN, Wilson was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2012 and was recently traded to the Broncos this offseason after waiving his no-trade clause in his contract with Seattle.

The 33-year-old quarterback won Super Bowl XLVIII and played 10 seasons with the Seahawks.

“My goal is to play 10 or 12 more years and hopefully win three, four more Super Bowls; that’s the plan,” Wilson said when being introduced as the quarterback of the Broncos. “That’s the mindset. That’s why I came here, to finish my career here and hopefully finish on top as a champion. And do it multiple times.”