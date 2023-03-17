Ciara Responds to ‘Selective Outrage’ Over Her Barely-There Oscars After-Party Dress

Ciara’s primarily nude dress was all the rage at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. But CiCi wasn’t the only A-lister who bared all on Hollywood’s biggest night.

The “Goodies” singer stole the show on Sunday night in her sparkly sheer Dundas that had a plunging v-neckline, as captured by Us Weekly. Ciara paired the look with black velvet gloves, a black thong, and black open-toe shoes.

Her NFL star husband Russell Wilson looked dapper in a black blazer, button-up shirt, and tailored trousers. It was a night out for the happily married pair and parents.

But once CiCi’s look made its rounds across social media, many called out the mother of three for baring it all on the red carpet.

📸 | Ciara showed up at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, looking dazzling in sheer sequin gown alongside NFL Quarterback husband Russell Wilson pic.twitter.com/kRVHslsYCY — Moíciara (@moiciaratoo) March 13, 2023

“How thirsty,” one Twitter user quipped.

“This is what we show our daughters,” added someone else.

Another user claimed Wilson appeared visibly bothered by all the attention over Ciara’s dress.

“Russell doesn’t look happy at all,” they claimed.

However, Ciara was just one of many stars who stuck to this year’s trend of barely-there dresses. According to Elle Australia, the “naked dress” trend was the way to go for this year’s Oscars after-party.

Social media was quick to call out the hypocrisy of people criticizing Ciara for wearing a see-through dress while seemingly ignoring the fact that stars like Hunter Schafer, Emily Ratajakowski, Olivia Wilde, stuck to the theme, which was apparently “Old Hollywood glam barely there.”

All of this talk about Ciara’s dress and y’all didn’t mention that it wasn’t for the Oscars, but an Oscar party themed-event “Barely there” this brings perspective. pic.twitter.com/pa4HbozOFo — 👁️⃤ Mona (@ReallyRemona) March 15, 2023

After coming under fire, Ciara took to TikTok Thursday to post a comical response to all of the backlash.

“Selective outrage,” she captioned the post.

The “Level Up” singer sported a white bed sheet, a sleek bob, and sunglasses while sounds of paparazzi snapping photos played in the background. The caption was a nod to Chris Rock’s recent Netflix comedy special under the same name.