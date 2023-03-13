Ciara and Russell Wilson Lend Their Talents to Prisoners at Maximum Security Prison

R&B singer, Ciara, and her husband, Denver Broncos quarterback, Russell Wilson, recently spent some time with several hundred inmates, praising the Lord while fellowshipping with them.

People reported that the Wilsons connected with the organization God Behind Bars in Florida. An Instagram post from the organization’s account showed the duo interacting with the prisoners in song and praise.

The video started with Russell reciting a verse from the Bible and showed Ciara giving testimony to the prisoners at Florida’s Everglades Correctional Institution.

“You know what’s so beautiful about God’s love? It’s relentless, he don’t let off. And you know what I love about God and what he said and his promise is that there’s no abomination in Jesus Christ….so if you ask for forgiveness, he will forgive you. My heart is filled with joy,” Ciara said in the video clip.

“27 incarcerated men gave their lives to Jesus inside of a maximum security prison. 300 incarcerated men filled the prison chapel to hear a word from @dangerusswilson“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by God Behind Bars (@godbehindbars)

Ciara and Russell are used to giving back to the community. This past holiday season, the two were seen spreading some holiday love at the Children’s Hospital Colorado.

People also reported that the couple held court in Children’s Hospital Colorado’s Seacrest Studios. The space is a broadcast media center that the Ryan Seacrest Foundation donated. The married pair shared their vocals, singing classic holiday tunes like “Deck the Halls” and “Jingle Bell Rock.” They also read their book Why Not You? to the children, while snapping photos during a meet and greet.

Ciara and Russell have been married since July 2016. The couple shares a daughter, Sienna Princess, 5, and a son, Win Harrison, 2. Ciara also has a son, Future Zahir, 8, with her ex-fiancé Future. And let’s not forget their other child, a new puppy named Bronco.