Ciara Surprises An Inspiring Six-Year-Old Cancer Survivor With A Disney World Vacation

As an artist, it has to be one of the most endearing experiences to see a child embrace your work with high spirits and joy.

For singer Ciara, after watching an adorable video of Aubrey English dancing to her hit song “Level Up” while undergoing cancer treatment, she wanted to send a positive message and a Disney surprise.

On Jan. 3, Ciara surprised the young warrior with a teary-eyed message and a Disney World vacation while appearing on Good Morning America with her family. Princess Tiana from The Princess and the Frog was also invited to deliver the message that she will be seeing the family very soon.

“Oh my goodness. I’m in tears right now. Aubrey, I just want to say that you are a superhero. You are the real superhero,” Ciara said. “And I’m so impressed by your strength and how you never gave up in your battle against cancer. You inspire me and so many people and so many others.”

“You are a real ‘Level Up’ princess so keep leveling up and inspiring so many, Aubrey. I’m so proud of you and rooting for you always, she added.” Currently in remission, English was diagnosed with a rare form of liver cancer called hepatoblastoma in 2018, just before she turned 3. Ciara learned that she was battling cancer that same year, while she captured the hearts of millions with her enthusiastic dance moves in a video that went viral across social media. While undergoing treatment, her mother posted the video captioned with an inspirational message.