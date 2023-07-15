City Girls’ JT Launches ‘No Bars Reform’ Initiative For Incarcerated Women

City Girls member JT has announced the launch of her “No Bars Reform” initiative on July 14. The website serves as a main frame for the initiative, providing services to women who were formerly incarcerated.

A statement on the website reads, “After spending almost two years in a Florida Prison before being released in 2020, JT has vowed to use her voice and platform to help other incarcerated women rehabilitate into society by assisting with resources such as therapy, job placement, social services, and housing.”

The website includes easy-to-navigate links leading to essential resources for recently released women. The website bolsters links to employment assistance, therapy, substance abuse help, and housing opportunities.

As reported by Billboard, 30-year-old JT endured her own stint behind bars after being sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for identity theft and fraud charges back in 2018. She was released in March of 2020 and dropped her “JT First Day Out” freestyle in celebration of her release.

The No Bars Reform project is set to combat the increasing number of incarcerated women since the 1980s. According to the website, “The number of incarcerated women increased by more than 525%, rising from a total of 26,326 in 1980 to 168,449 in 2021. While 2020 saw a substantial downsizing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this trend reversed with a 10% increase in 2021.”

Coinciding with the No Bars Reform launch, the “Act Up” rapper dropped her latest solo song, “No Bars,” on Friday, July 14. JT described the track as a “freestyle made in the studio when [she] was having one of those days.”

“At the time, like most of the time, ppl were doubting me and questioning why wasn’t I as visual and vocal as others! Not knowing me personally…I hope this freestyle finds you in a great place and is a start of the respect I deserve in music! No more hiding my love for music, I love music! I love my voice! I love poppin’ my s***. It’s only ME VS. ANXIETY.”