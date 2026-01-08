News by Kandiss Edwards City Of Decatur Appoints First Black Man Mayor Powers is a longtime commissioner who has served on the city’s five-member governing body since 2015.







The City of Decatur commission leaders selected Tony Powers as mayor for 2026. He will be the city’s first Black mayor.

The Decatur City Commission voted on the decision on Jan. 5. Powers is a longtime commissioner who has served on the city’s five-member governing body since 2015. He received the mayor’s gavel at a City Hall meeting attended by residents and city staff.

Commissioners also chose Lesa Fronk to serve as mayor pro tem, creating the first leadership team in Decatur with both a Black mayor and a Black mayor pro tem, Atlanta News First reported. Speaking with reporters, Powers said that this selection was significant for the community.

“It is something that is truly monumental, and I am encouraged that you know we’re not just here to make history but here to make sure that we continue to do what’s right by our city,” he said.

The City Commission’s selection process differs from typical municipal elections in much of Georgia. Currently, residents elect commissioners, who then choose among themselves a mayor and mayor pro tem each year according to the city’s official website.

At the same time, city officials recently approved a change to the city charter that would allow Decatur voters to elect the mayor directly beginning in November 2027, replacing the current system of selection by commissioners, the WSB-TV report said.

Former Mayor Patti Garrett did not seek reelection this cycle. Though Garrett served a decade in the role, she voiced support for the charter revision. Garrett believes a four-year term chosen by voters could provide “more continuity of leadership.”

With the new leadership in place, Powers said his priorities include addressing affordability and helping residents experiencing homelessness in the metropolitan city.

