City of San Antonio Reaches $450K Settlement for Family of Antronie Scott After Fatal 2016 Police Shooting

Disclosure: This post involves mention of murder and police brutality.

The San Antonio City Council unanimously agreed to pay the family of an unarmed Black man for his wrongful death by police on Thursday, according to the San Antonio Report.

Antronie Scott was 36 years old when San Antonio police took his life on Feb. 4, 2016. The city reached a settlement of $450,000 to his family, issuing $150,000 each to Scott’s son, Antronie Scott Jr., mother Diane Peppar, and his widow Elena Scott.

The payment would finalize the wrongful death lawsuit the family filed against the city and the officer who shot Scott, John Lee, who died in 2020.

“This settlement is in the best interest of the City and the community,” said City Attorney Andy Segovia Thursday. “By settling we avoid what could be a lengthy trial and appeal process and allow all parties to move forward.”

The wrongful death lawsuit was set to reach a jury trial last month.

Scott was fatally shot by Lee in 2016 after he responded to a call at an apartment building in the North Side of San Antonio. Scott was to be arrested due to outstanding drug warrants.

According to the officer, he reportedly feared for his life as Scott turned around when complying with his demand that he show his hands. Believing Scott’s cell phone was a gun, Lee shot and killed the unarmed man.

While the killer cop originally faced termination, Police Chief William McManus and former Mayor Ivy Taylor decided to allow for Lee’s return under the guise of needing “additional training.”

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales refused to reopen the case after it sparked protests in 2020. In February of that year, Lee officially left the police department. A few months later in July, the 41-year-old was allegedly found dead at his home. According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, his death was ruled as accidental, a consequence of a toxic blend of prescription drugs and a heart condition.