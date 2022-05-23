Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump’s ‘Civil’ Documentary To Hit Tribeca Film Festival, Netflix

A new documentary on the life and career of Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, titled ‘Civil’ is slated to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 12.

Crump, who has represented the families of Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery announced the film will be shown at the film festival on June 12 at 2:30 pm.

"Civil" — a documentary about my life and work — will be premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival on 6/12 at 2:30 PM! Available nationwide on Juneteenth! pic.twitter.com/SuXnsI3T7k — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) May 22, 2022

According to Revolt, Civil is “an intimate vérité look following the life of maverick civil rights attorney Ben Crump as he challenges America to come to terms with what it owes his clients — including the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.”

The film is being produced by Kenya Barris and directed by Nadia Hallgren, who was nominated for two Emmys for her Michelle Obama documentary Becoming. The film will also be one of the first shown at the 2022 American Black Film Festival, which was held virtually last year but will return to Miami this year.

“We are thrilled to open the festival with Civil, a timely documentary bringing light to issues of social justice and equity in America,” Nicole Friday, festival producer and president of ABFF Ventures LLC said in a statement. “We’ve curated an entertaining and thought-provoking lineup of features, documentaries and web series and I am so excited to share our content with a live audience again.”

The film will also hit Netflix this summer on Juneteenth.

Crump, who has been called Black America’s attorney general, is currently focused on the Buffalo supermarket shooting that left ten Black people dead. The attorney said last week he plans to sue the gun manufacturer of the weapon that was used and the parents of the shooter, Payton Gendron.

“We absolutely intend on going after the gun manufacturers, the gun distributors, and anybody else who was an accomplice to this young, 18-year-old white supremacist,” Crump said.

Additionally, Crump is also helping Black homeowners in a class-action racial discrimination lawsuit against Wells Fargo over the bank’s loan practices.