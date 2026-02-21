News by Kandiss Edwards Civil Rights ‘Foot Soldier’ Joanne Bland Died At 72 Joanne Bland established Foot Soldiers Park to preserve the history of civil rights and promote civic engagement.







Civil rights activist Joanne Bland, one of the Civil Rights Movement’s youngest activists died Feb. 19 at the age of 72.

Bland was a keeper of history as one of the youngest participants in the historic 1965 Selma voting rights marches. Bland was affectionately referred to as the “daughter of Selma.” Her death was announced on the official Foot Soldiers Park Facebook page.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Ms. Joanne Bland announces her passing,” Bland’s family said in a statement. “Ms. Bland departed this life surrounded by love, leaving behind a legacy of strength, grace, and unwavering dedication to her family and community. Ms. Bland was a woman of remarkable character whose presence touched countless lives. Her kindness, wisdom, and enduring spirit will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew her. She was a pillar of faith, resilience, and compassion, and her impact will continue to be felt for generations to come.”

According to Bland, in March 1965. By age 11, she had been arrested at least 13 times as a result of her activism. In 1989, Bland co-founded the National Voting Rights Museum and Institute in Selma. She would go on to establish Foot Soldiers Park. The project served to preserve the history of civil rights and educate visitors about the tumultuous battles waged to achieve civil rights. She also led educational tours through her organization, Journeys for the Soul, to highlight Selma’s integral role in attaining civil rights.

Bland’s life drew recognition from local leaders. U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, whose district includes Selma, said in a statement to WAKA 8.

“I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Ms. Joanne Bland — a freedom fighter and daughter of Selma, Alabama. It was Foot Soldiers like JoAnn who put their lives and freedom on the line for the right of all Americans to vote.” Sewell said.

Selma Mayor Johnny Moss III also paid tribute, saying Bland carried “the spirit of Selma with strength, truth and unwavering courage,” and that the city had “lost one of its greatest daughters.”

Bland’s activism extended beyond her hometown. She spoke widely on the importance civic engagement. Funeral details will be released at a later date.

RELATED CONTENT: Shirley Raines, Known For Her Work With Skid Row’s Homeless Community, Has Died