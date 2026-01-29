News by Jameelah Mullen Shirley Raines, Known For Her Work With Skid Row’s Homeless Community, Has Died The Compton native and dedicated advocate began feeding the homeless through her church in 2017 and later started her own nonprofit organization.







Shirley Raines, also known as “Ms. Shirley,” a TikTok star and the founder and CEO of Beauty 2 The Streetz, has died at age 57.

Beauty 2 The Streetz is a nonprofit organization that provides beauty services to unhoused people on Los Angeles’ Skid Row. The activist founded the nonprofit in 2019 and expanded its services to other homeless communities in California and Nevada.

The organization announced the philanthropist’s death on Instagram Jan 28.

“Ms. Shirley dedicated her life to serving others and made an immeasurable impact on homeless communities throughout Los Angeles and Nevada. Through her tireless advocacy, deep compassion, and unwavering commitment, she used her powerful media platform to amplify the voices of those in need and to bring dignity, resources, and hope to some of the most underserved populations,” the statement read.

“This loss is devastating to the entire Beauty 2 The Streetz team, the communities we serve, and the countless individuals whose lives were forever changed by Ms. Shirley’s love, generosity, and selfless service. Her legacy will continue through the work she started and the hearts she touched.

The organization also asked its supporters to pray for Ms. Shirley’s family and community.

Earlier this week, Raines posted a video on social media where she handed out bagged lunches to people. She greeted them by calling “King” or “Queen,” showing her commitment to treating the people she helps with respect.

She captioned the post with a bible verse.

“Proverbs 16:24 Gracious words are like a honeycomb, sweetness to the soul and health to the bones.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shirley Raines (@beauty2thestreetz)

Ms. Shirley’s twin sister, Sheila, told TMZ that authorities found the philanthropist unresponsive in her Nevada home. According to Sheila, her sister was in good health and not taking any medications. They are waiting for autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

In 2025, Raines received the Outstanding Social Media Personality award at the 56th NAACP Image Awards. That same year, she made the TIME 100 creators list. CNN honored the activist as its Hero of the Year in 2021.

