News by Selena Hill Civil Rights Lawyer And MLK Advisor Clarence B. Jones Dies At 95 The civil rights attorney, strategist, and "I Have A Dream" speechwriter helped shape the movement







Clarence B. Jones, a renowned civil rights attorney, strategist, and longtime confidant of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., has died at the age of 95.

Jones passed away on May 22 at an assisted living facility in Cupertino, California, reports CNN. His death marks the loss of one of the last surviving architects of the Civil Rights Movement.

“Our father lived a life of conscience,” said the Jones’ family in a statement released May 26. “He believed, until his final days, that an idea is more powerful than the march of any army. We are grateful beyond words for the love, the prayers, and the friendships that sustained him, and us, across this long and remarkable life.”

Born in Philadelphia in 1931, Jones graduated from Columbia University before earning his law degree from Boston University. Initially pursuing a career in entertainment law, his life took a dramatic turn after meeting King in 1960. Jones joined the civil rights leader’s inner circle and served as his personal attorney, political advisor, and draft speechwriter until King’s assassination in 1968.

Jones is perhaps best known for helping draft King’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech, delivered during the March on Washington in 1963. He also played a key role in preserving King’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” helping smuggle portions of King’s handwritten notes out of jail. Beyond speechwriting, Jones worked on critical legal matters that advanced the movement, including the landmark Supreme Court case New York Times Co. v. Sullivan, which strengthened First Amendment protections for the press, reports AP News.

Following King’s death, Jones continued his advocacy through media, academia, and public service. He became the first Black allied member of the New York Stock Exchange, served as a negotiator during the 1971 Attica prison uprising, and later taught at both Stanford University and the University of San Francisco.

In 2024, Jones received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, for his dedication to the fight for civil rights, justice, and democracy for Black Americans.

RELATED CONTENT: Congressional Black Caucus Calls On Corporate America To Oppose Redistricting Efforts Targeting Majority-Black Districts