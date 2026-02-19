News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Civil Rights Leader, Former Xavier University President, Norman C. Francis, Dead At 94 Norman C. Francis, civil rights leader and former president of Xavier University of Louisiana, has died at age 94.







Dr. Norman C. Francis, the longtime civil rights leader who served as president of Xavier University of Louisiana for nearly 50 years, has died at 94.

The Francis family said he died Feb. 18 at Ochsner Hospital, WBRZ reports. A recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the first Black president of Xavier University of Louisiana, he is being remembered by loved ones as a devoted family man and a trailblazing leader.

“While many knew him as the former president of Xavier University, as a civil rights leader, and as a respected voice for justice and equality on both the local and national stage, we knew him simply as Daddy — a man whose greatest joy came from family gatherings, quiet moments of prayer, and encouraging those around him to live with purpose and kindness,” his family said.

Francis broke barriers by integrating Loyola University New Orleans College of Law and later went on to advise eight U.S. presidents. He also helped establish Liberty Bank and Trust Co., one of the nation’s largest Black-owned banks.

But his greatest impact in higher education remains at Xavier University, which he led through the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina while also chairing the Louisiana Recovery Authority created after the storm. Following news of his death, the university shared a tribute honoring his legacy.

“For seven decades, including a resounding 47 years as University President, Dr. Francis shaped Xavier into a national model of excellence and access, cementing it as a national leader in education and beyond,” the school wrote in an Instagram post. “His legacy will live on in every Xavier student and graduate whose life was changed by his belief that education could change the world.”

Local leaders have shared tributes following his passing, with Troy Carter saying his heart is “truly broken,” while Jeff Landry called Francis a “tremendous icon.”

“Norman Francis was a tremendous icon in both civil rights and education. His courage and vision shaped Xavier University into the institution it is today. He will be deeply missed by all. Sharon and I are praying for the Francis family and trust he is reunited in Heaven with his wife, Blanche.”

