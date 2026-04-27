Arts and Culture by Jeroslyn JoVonn Civil Rights Memorial Center To Host Emmett Till Traveling Exhibit The exhibit, "Emmett Till & Mamie Till-Mobley: Let the World See," will be on display from April 28 to August 14.







The Civil Rights Memorial Center in Montgomery, Alabama, has been chosen as the next host of the traveling Emmett Till exhibit.

On April 28, the exhibit, “Emmett Till & Mamie Till-Mobley: Let the World See” will open at the Civil Rights Memorial Center (CRMC) and run until August 14, WAFF reports.

The exhibit, created by the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley Institute, the Emmett Till Interpretive Center, the Till family, and The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, serves as an interactive time-traveling, immersive experience that incorporates three notable installations in honor of the life and legacy of Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.

The exhibit is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities, Maddox Foundation, Institute of Museum and Library Services, and the National Park Service.

Highlights include Eyewitness Account, an interactive rotary phone audio experience recounting Till’s kidnapping; The Emmett Till Funeral, a visual display of photos documenting his return home; and Courtroom Sketchpad, an interactive tool that recreates courtroom sketches and explains the trial.

Emmett Till was just 14 when he was kidnapped, tortured, and murdered by white supremacists in the Jim Crow South in 1955. His mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, refused to let the truth be hidden, courageously sharing her son’s story with the world and helping ignite a movement that changed the nation.

While progress has been made, her mission for justice, healing, and reconciliation continues. This exhibit honors their legacy, telling their story, and urging visitors to carry it forward by making an impact in their own communities.

The traveling exhibit’s debut at the Civil Rights Memorial Center follows a three-month run at Minnetrista (IN) Museum & Gardens, where it was on view from January 24 through April 12.

“Emmett Till’s story is not distant history—it continues to shape the world we live in,” says Sebastián Encina, director of curation & exhibition at Minnetrista. “This exhibition asks visitors to sit with the reality of what happened, to understand the courage of Mamie Till-Mobley, and to recognize how memory, truth, and responsibility are deeply connected. Remembering is not passive work—it requires attention, care, and action.”

RELATED CONTENT: Emmett Till Center Buys Barn Where Lynching Took Place For $1.5 Million