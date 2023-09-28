Clark Atlanta University’s Department Of Art And Fashion Scholars Selected For Fulton County’s FACE Program In Paris

Two Clark Atlanta University (CAU) Department of Art and Fashion students were selected for the Fulton County Fashion Art Culture & Education (FACE) initiative in Paris.

Presented by Noir for the Global Master Class as part of the Paris Experience, this initiative is a collaboration with Fulton County’s FACE program and CAU’s Department of Art and Fashion.

This new initiative highlights resources in the arts and fashion industry and provides an innovative experience that bridges the gap between fashion, art, culture, and education.

“What an exciting opportunity for our Art and Fashion students, Amari Franklin and Ficara Akins, as they head to Paris for an amazing 10-day educational experience ending with a look at Paris Fashion Week,” said Professor BJ Arnett, chair of the art and fashion department and special assistant to the dean of arts and sciences.

“There are so many reasons why these two women were selected. They are both talented and are examples of resilience and tenacity in their fields. This unforgettable experience stands to be an amazing educational and artistic experience for our students due to the partnership between Clark Atlanta University and FACE.”

CAU’s Franklin, a senior majoring in fashion design, and Akins, a sophomore and advertising design major minoring in fashion merchandising, learned of the Paris Experience initiative by e-mail. The application process included submitting letters of recommendation and completing a quick fashion collection. This will be the first trip to Paris for both scholars, and they are excited about sharing this memorable and creative opportunity and the international art, fashion, and cultural experiences it will offer.

Franklin looks forward to visiting Parisian thrift stores and vintage boutiques to find clothing that complements her sustainability aesthetic and taste, and to meeting and working with fashion leaders. Akins plans to soak up the logistics of the fashion show to study the business side and artistry that goes into it, which will help her pursue her dream in advertising design and fashion merchandising once she graduates from CAU.

Franklin and Akins will have an opportunity to gain insight into the fashion industry through a hands-on field experience where they visit design houses and manufacturers and immerse themselves in all things art and fashion during the week-and-a-half-long tour.

Additionally, guided by the Noir organization out of New York with CEO Nicole Bess, they will work with designers during Noir Fashion Week, an organization committed to providing BIPOC creative talent and fashion brand opportunities through cultivation and showcasing. The two student fashion scholars may also have a chance to share their fashion collections with the public during one of Noir’s fashion shows.