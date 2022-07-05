Clark Atlanta University Will Receive Its Own Nike Dunk Colorway

Clark Atlanta University will become one of the first HBCU schools to receive its own Nike Dunk colorway, one of the most iconic shoes in sneaker history.

HBCU Gameday reports the shoe was initially named the “College Color High” when it debuted in 1985, a mashup of other sneakers including the Air Force 1 and the Air Jordan 1 which debuted months before.

The Clark Atlanta Nike Dunks come in the school’s red, black and gray colors and the university’s motto, “Find a way or make one,” is repeated on the shoe’s white laces. The Panthers’ logo is imprinted on both tongues, the shoe’s outsole and within the shoe’s insole.

Additionally, “Clark College” is written on the backside of the tongue and the heel has “1988” embroidered across the tab, both of which reference the year Clark College merged with Atlanta University to form Clark Atlanta University.

The first “Be true to your school,” Nike Dunk Highs were released in the colorways of some of the top college basketball programs, including the University of Kentucky, the University of Michigan, Georgetown University, Syracuse University, St. John’s University, and the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

Since its release in 1985, the Nike Dunk Colorway has gone from a basketball court staple to a high-fashion icon, establishing a cult following across the globe and billions in revenue for the shoe giant. Nike collaborations with the shoe include the rap group Wu-Tang Clan and the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh.

The official release date for the Clark Atlanta Nike Colorway has yet to be announced, but the shoes are expected to be released this year, according to nicekicks.com.

Other universities the shoe giant has collaborated with include the University of North Carolina, where six-time NBA Champion Michael Jordan attended school; Duke University; Florida State University; Clemson University; Penn State University; and the University of Oregon.