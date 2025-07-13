Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Cleveland Browns Rookie, Quinshon Judkins, Arrested For Domestic Violence Judkins has yet to sign a rookie contract with the Browns.







A incoming rookie for the Cleveland Browns has been arrested for domestic violence, with the franchise “aware” of the legal matter.

Quinshon Judkins was arrested on July 12 on a domestic violence and battery charge in Florida. The running back is set to begin his freshman NFL season with the Cleveland Browns this fall. The incident reportedly occurred that morning in Fort Lauderdale.

As the news began to spread across social media, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Daniel Oyefusi confirmed that the franchise is “aware and gathering more details” on the legal situation.

From Sergeant David Soika with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department Media Relations Unit: “On July 12th, at approximately 9 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Police Officers responded to the 1500 block of West Cypress Creek Road in reference to a delayed battery. Officers arrived on scene… https://t.co/QKVXswV5Fx — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 13, 2025

On X, Oyefusi shared a statement made by Sergeant David Soika with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department Media Relations Unit.

“Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the victim,” detailed the statement. “During their preliminary investigation it was determined a battery had occurred. The officers made contact with the suspect and placed him into custody. He was transported to Broward County Main Jail.”

However, Judkins’ charge status is currently pending trial, with no bond amount also set. According to court records obtained by Bleacher Report, he has a court appearance set for July 13.

The news comes as the Browns’ 2025 draftees are supposed to head to Cleveland for training camp July 18. Judkins has yet to sign a contract with the team either, intending to compete for the starting running back position.

Before his arrest, Judkins had a meet-and-greet set to take place in Cleveland. The July 14 event aimed to connect Judkins with the local fans as he begins his professional football career with the Browns. The following day, Judkins had plans to host a football camp for the city’s youth. The status of both events is currently unknown.

Judkins became the No. 36 overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft, selected by the Browns in the second round. The pick from Ohio State rushed 1,060 yards with the Buckeyes, also scoring 16 recorded touchdowns in 16 games.

