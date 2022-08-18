Deshaun Watson Suspended 11 Games and Fined $5 Million

Deshaun Watson‘s NFL suspension has been settled.

According to NFL.com, the polarizing football player has been suspended 11 games and will pay a $5 million for multiple violations of the league’s personal conduct policy

The announcement comes after the NFL and the NFL Players Association agreed to settle the disagreement over the length of Watson’s suspension as it headed toward arbitration. Watson must also commit to mandatory evaluation and treatment before having a chance to be reinstated.

The Cleveland Brown quarterback starts his suspension August 30. He will be eligible for reinstatement November 28. “Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work on himself that is necessary for his return to the NFL,” league Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a written statement on Thursday.