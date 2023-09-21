Cavs GM Koby Altman Struggled To Pass Field Sobriety Tests

Cleveland Cavaliers President and General Manager Koby Altman struggled with balance issues while taking field sobriety tests during a police stop last week.

TMZ reported Altman, who joined the Cavs in 2012, had trouble making it through field sobriety tests before he was arrested, as seen in a police video obtained by TMZ Sports. The Cavs GM was pulled over in Cleveland on Friday night by Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers who said they witnessed his white Lexus make a traffic violation.

“Troopers initiated a traffic stop and during their interaction with the driver indicators of impairment were observed,” the OSHP said, according to ESPN. “The driver was subsequently placed under arrest for OVI and soon after offered a breath test, which he refused.”

At the stop, troopers told Altman he was close to causing an accident and showed signs of being impaired. Video of the traffic stop showed Altman, 41, attempting to walk and turn, standing on one leg, and taking an eye test. In the video, Altman told the troopers they were messing up his performance.

Altman later explained to the troopers that he was a Cavs executive and was tired after returning from an overseas trip and a lengthy dinner where he had a few drinks. The Cavs’ GM also refused a field sobriety test during the traffic stop leading to his arrest.

Altman was charged with committing a marked lane violation and operating a vehicle while impaired. His attorney submitted a not-guilty plea on his behalf in court on Tuesday. Altman was director of pro personnel with the Cavs, including when they won the NBA Championship in 2016, before taking over as the team’s GM one year later. He was promoted to president of basketball operations in 2022.

The Cavaliers released an updated statement Tuesday.

“We hold our team members to a high standard of conduct and expect leaders at every level of our organization to represent the Cavaliers with integrity, professionalism and accountability,” the statement read. “We will continue to closely monitor the facts and circumstances of this matter and await resolution of the legal process.”

Altman was instrumental in the Cavs drafting stars Evan Mobley and Darius Garland. Last season, the Cavs finished with a 51-31 record, which was good enough for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. However, they lost to the New York Knicks in the first round.