 Clifford “T.I.” Harris Honored at Georgia State Capitol with the Georgia Outstanding Citizen Award and President Biden’s Volunteers Lifetime Achievement Award

Clifford “T.I.” Harris Honored With the Georgia Outstanding Citizen Award and President Biden’s Volunteers Lifetime Achievement Award

(Image: Courtesy of Grand Hustle Music Group)

On Aug. 10, at the Georgia State Capitol, Chief Deputy Whip Rep. Debra Bazemore presented Clifford “T.I.” Harris Jr. with the Georgia Outstanding Citizen Award for his incredible service to the state of Georgia.

Afterwards, Ambassador Lenore Peterson of the Global International Alliance Program presented Mr. Harris BKA [better known as] T.I. with the Volunteers Lifetime Achievement Award from President Joe Biden. His wife Tameka Harris as well as his sons, Messiah and Domani, were in attendance. The presentation included congratulatory words from President Biden and a medal for Mr. Harris’ service.

Who: Georgia House Chief Deputy Whip Rep. Debra Bazemore and Dr. Lenore Peterson of the
Global International Alliance Program.

What: Program honoring Clifford “T.I.” Harris for his volunteer work around the state of
Georgia. This program was closed to the public. We asked that only the media join the event.

When: Today, August 10th at 11:00am

Where: Georgia State Capitol ~ Room 216, 206 Washington St SW, Atlanta, GA 30334

