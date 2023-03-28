CNN Settling Deal For Primetime Show With Gayle King As Network Ratings Take A Hit

CNN is facing the lowest ratings the network has seen in decades, and its solution is CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King.

The network is reportedly finalizing an arrangement for the broadcast journalist to host a primetime show with former NBA star Charles Barkley.

According to The Wall Street Journal, CEO Chris Licht is doing everything he can to reverse the downfall in the network’s viewership, and finalizing a deal with King is a major target.

Sources reported that the slide in ratings comes amid the firing of Chris Cuomo in December 2021, who hosted his show at 9 PM during one of the most competitive time slots on cable news. The position has been filled with temporary hosts for the time being.

People reported that King discussed her future with CBS and the possibility of a move to CNN during the 2023 Adweek Convergent TV Summit in New York.

“I’m very close to [CNN head] Chris Licht. I like him very much, but on that question, ‘Me no speak English,'” King stated, according to an Adweek story published on March 22. “Let’s just say I have two years left on my contract with CBS, and I have no intention of leaving CBS.” Barkley said he is only considering the deal for one reason. “I’m only considering it because of my respect for Gayle,” he told The New York Post.

Although the duo wouldn’t be the typical choice, Licht isn’t against taking a different approach to the nighttime slot. Reportedly, CNN has been in communication with various names to fill the slot throughout the week. Other plans include using the time for special events, town halls, and major interviews with CNN correspondents.

Licht is no stranger to King, as the CNN CEO worked with the television personality as executive producer of CBS This Morning, which she has recently renewed her contract for the CBS show.