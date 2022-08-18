Wife of Harvard-trained Oncologist Who Went Missing Filed For Divorce Same Day He Disappeared

A renowned Florida radiation oncologist and researcher went missing in the Gulf of Mexico over a week ago, and now the search has turned into a recovery case.

According to the New York Post, Dr. Chaundre Cross, 49, was spotted in Naples Bay Marina on Aug. 10, sailing on his 33-foot boat Vitamin Sea. According to reports, his wife, SarahJo Cross, reportedly filed for divorce the same day he disappeared.

According to NBC News, Coast Guard officials issued a press statement indicating they found Dr. Cross’ boat floating off the coast of Fort Myers and will suspend their search for the medical professional.

“It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search and rescue case,” said Capt. Michael Kahle, the commander of the Coast Guard’s St. Petersburg. “Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family and friends of Dr. Cross during this difficult time.”

Kathy Cady, Cross’ stepmother and a Naples-based nurse, posted a statement on Facebook showing her gratitude to the U.S. Coast Guard, the Collier County Police, and Cross’ “friends and the citizens of Naples who unselfishly gave their time and boats in the search for him,” according to the New York Post.

“During this time of grief, please offer prayers of support and respectful privacy for our family,” she posted. “Although we now have a void, it will be filled with love, positivity, hope, patience, prayer, and through the Grace of God comfort. Chaundre’s three children and their mother, his father, stepmother, brothers and their wives, sister, grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins, and long-time close friends thank you for all that was done in the rescue efforts for Chaundre K. Cross, M.D.”

Cross is said to stand at 5-foot-11, weighing 150 pounds, and sporting a bald head with brown eyes. A purple shirt and black pants were the attire he was last seen in.

Anyone with knowledge of Cross’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact CCSO at 239-252-9300.

His wife has not been named as a suspect.