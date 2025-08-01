Politics by Jameelah Mullen Superior Court Clerk In Cobb County, Georgia, Indicted After Investigation The metro-Atlanta-based official has been the subject of a nearly three-year investigation.







Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor has been indicted on two counts of destroying public records and two counts of violating the oath of office, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced.

Taylor was under ongoing investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Georgia Attorney General’s White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit over allegations of mishandling public records.

Elected in 2020, Taylor faced public criticism for pocketing roughly $425,000 in passport fees. While legal under Georgia law, this act allows court officials to either keep passport processing fees to supplement their income or reallocate the funds to the county’s budget.

In January 2025, Senate Bill 19 took effect, requiring that clerks disclose the revenue they earn from passport fees. According to the Attorney General’s Office, Taylor allegedly instructed an employee to delete emails and financial records in October 2022 after receiving an open records request.

“Georgians deserve honesty and transparency from their elected officials, and anything less undermines public trust,” Carr said in a statement. “Any attempts to conceal or destroy government records are serious allegations that cannot be ignored, and those responsible will be held accountable.

Investigators presented evidence to the Cobb County grand jury, which returned an indictment against Taylor.

The Cobb County District Attorney’s Office acknowledged the indictment and issued a statement on July 31 declaring its recusal from the case.

“The Attorney General’s Office has full oversight and prosecutorial responsibility for the investigation and resulting actions,” Cobb County District Attorney Sonya F. Allen said.

“We recognize the significance and understand the public’s concern; however, we are not involved in this prosecution. Our office remains focused on fulfilling our responsibilities and serving the people of Cobb County with integrity and impartiality.“

