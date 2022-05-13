Coca-Cola Florida, A Black-Owned Business, Named Best Managed Company In U.S. for 2022

Coca-Cola Florida, one of the largest Black-owned businesses in the U.S. and the largest in Florida, has been selected as a 2022 U.S. Best Managed Company.

Founded in 2015, Coca-Cola Florida is the third-largest privately held and sixth-largest minority-owned business in the state. The company, headquartered in Tampa, covers 47 counties in the state as well as Miami, Jacksonville, and Orlando.

The Ledger reports the award, sponsored by The Wall Street Journal and Deloitte Private, recognizes the outstanding achievements of private U.S. companies and their management.

“This recognition is a significant achievement for us, and we see it as a validation of the diligence, consistent effort, and resilience of the 4,600 plus associates of Coke Florida,” said Troy Taylor, founder, chairman, and CEO of Coke Florida.

“We hold ourselves to being best in class in all the evaluated categories, and we are honored to join the 1,200 other companies across the world who hold this prestigious designation,” he added. “We are especially proud to receive this recognition after more than two years of unprecedented business challenges.”

The private businesses selected by Deloitte and the Journal have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution. They also show a commitment to their employees, fostering a dynamic welcoming culture by investing in their workforce and demonstrating a habit of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“While financial results are one indicator of strong business performance when combined with strategy and execution, they demonstrate the tenets of a truly solid organization.” Coca-Cola Florida Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Administration, David Cross, said.

“Building a strong and inclusive organizational culture across the Coke Florida footprint has been an intentional part of our overall strategy. Our culture is the foundation of everything we do, and it is a key driver of our business results.”

In 2020, Coca-Cola Florida was selected as a Minority Business Enterprise Supplier of the Year Class IV. The award recognized the company’s annual sales of more than $50 million, demonstrated strong business performance, and strong involvement.