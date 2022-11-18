Cocktails With Queens Dishes on New Season and State of the Culture

Cocktails with Queens is back on Fox Soul, and hosts Claudia Jordan, LisaRaye McCoy, and Syleena Johnson sat down with BLACK ENTERPRISE to dish on where they’re looking to take the new season.

The culture’s favorite Queens are back each week to share their latest thoughts on pop culture, recent headlines, and deep dives with your favorite celebrities. From the sounds of it, the Queens aren’t too pleased with the current state of the culture and want to shed some light on how we can all play a part in elevating our communities.

“We are in some dark times right now,” LisaRaye said. “And we got people co-signing that it’s okay. And it’s cute to be gross.”

The Queens are all veterans in show business with 30 years of reputable work under their belts. Looking at the younger generation of socialites and influencers, the Queens think there’s misrepresentation regarding how women are gaining fame and popularity these days.

“I say this all the time we are in a race to the bottom, who can out ratchet each other, who can outgrow each other, who can be less classy and more of a problem,” LisaRaye quipped.

“Everyone’s on “demon time.” Wait, let me just take that back. It’s not everyone. It’s the people that are getting attention.”

When it comes to the current state of the culture, the ladies believe it’s extremely important to have shows like Cocktails With Queens to help speak much-needed truth to power on issues within the Black community.

“I think we want to shed some light on some of the buffoonery,” LisaRaye said. “And what I mean by that is, is that we’ll pose the question and just wait and sit on it. Like, this is what you’re doing. This is what you’re saying. This is what you are showcasing as an example to the younger generation, and your kids, and everyone else that’s out there watching you; this is what you’re doing. Is this what you mean?”

Looking back on the guidance she received from her elders growing up, LisaRaye hopes the Queens can provide that same level of guidance to the new generation.

“Hopefully having us four women of age, and experience and maturity will allow the younger generation to just hear our perspective,”she said.

“Because sometimes I find myself saying, like my mother, but there’s a reason for that.”

Press play to learn more about the new season of Cocktails With Queens, and be sure to tune in to Fox Soul every Monday at 5:00 PM (PT) / 8:00 PM (ET).