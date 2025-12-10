Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Coco Gauff Aces Deal With Mercedes-Benz Days After Earning Highest-Paid Female Athlete Title The 21-year-old inked the new deal while currently reigning as the highest-paid female athlete.







Coco Gauff has aced her sponsorships once again, becoming a Mercedes-Benz ambassador.

Gauff continues to widen her endorsement deals as she embarks on her newest partnership with the luxury car company. Now, the athlete will join the Mercedes-Benz family while ranked No. 3 in women’s tennis.

“Power. Precision. Play without limits. We’re proud to welcome world-class tennis player @cocogauff to the Mercedes-Benz family as a new global brand ambassador,” wrote the German automaker in a shared caption.

Mercedes-Benz announced the news Dec. 8, just days after Gauff broke headlines for another considerable feat. At just 21 years old, the three-time Grand Slam winner just took the top spot of Sportico’s list of highest-paid female athletes. Given that much of her payout comes from endorsements like these, this latest deal may have solidified Gauff’s status for another year.

Gauff secured the top spot after numerous partnerships with Naked Juices, New Balance, Rolex, and more. Gauff is still a leader on the court, having won the French Open, also known as Roland-Garros, this past summer. However, her endorsement payouts, totaling $23 million, greatly outweigh her sports earnings. With her total 2025 checks equating to $30 million, Gauff has secured a new title outside the world of tennis.

As her ambassadorship with Mercedes-Benz shows her continued marketability, the two parties share a mutual standard of performance excellence and ambition. Their partnership also comes as Gauff transitions from player to owner.

The sports star has launched Coco Gauff Enterprises, her own management company supported by the WME agency. The move gives her greater control over her growing business and brand identity.

Now, she can secure more offers and opportunities on her own terms, making this new matchup the ultimate win for Gauff.

“For me, tennis has always been about more than just winning,” she said in a statement obtained by Tennis.com. ” It’s about growth, passion and determination. That’s why this partnership with Mercedes-Benz feels so special.”

