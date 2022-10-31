Rising Tennis Superstar Coco Gauff and New Balance Brand Extend Sneaker Collaboration

Up-and-coming tennis superstar Coco Gauff has extended her partnership with the major sports footwear and apparel manufacturer, New Balance.

The sneaker company announced a long-term contract extension with Gauff. To celebrate, the next product from the partnership will be a new sneaker named the Coco CG1 All in the Family. The shoe is scheduled to be released on Nov. 3, before Gauff plays in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) finals, where she will be the youngest competitor.

“I couldn’t ask for a more committed team that is forward-thinking in their approach and match my love for the game with their passion for quality and creativity. New Balance has supported me since my junior tennis years and has been by my side for the biggest moments of my career,” Gauff said in a written statement.

“The team feels like family, so it was an easy decision to extend with a team that has embraced me as a person and genuinely works to help bring out my best.”

Earlier this year, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that Gauff became the only active woman tennis player with her own signature shoe.

The New Balance Coco CG1 signature shoe was revealed right before the U.S. Open on Aug. 26. It was the third signature shoe for Team New Balance Women across tennis, running, and softball.

“Our relationship with Coco is truly one of a kind. We’ve grown from seeing a bright future in 2018, to working with one of the most dynamic, creative, and thoughtful individuals for the long haul,” said Evan Zeder, New Balance head of Tennis Sports Marketing.

“Coco’s drive, passion, and positivity embody our partnership and the New Balance brand.”

“We are excited to continue to work with Coco to deliver innovative products that elevate her performance on [the] court, and at the same time celebrate her off-court style and influence, to inspire the next generation.”

The 18-year-old is the second-youngest American player to have a Top 10 ranking and the second-youngest player in history to earn a WTA World No. 1 Doubles Ranking.