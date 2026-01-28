Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Coco Gauff Questions Lack Of Privacy At Australian Open After Racket Smashing Made Public Gauff opened the door for discussions on better privacy for players post-matches.







Amid the controversy surrounding her public racket-smashing, Coco Gauff is calling out the lack of privacy for players at the Australian Open.

After a heartbreaking defeat in the quarterfinals of the tournament, Gauff decided to let off steam in a physical way by hitting her rackets on the cement grounds several times. However, cameras can follow players anywhere outside the locker room, even during emotional moments. Given the openness, Gauff had no choice but to share the vulnerable moment with the world.

However, she would have preferred to let out her frustrations privately, even trying to find a hidden area in the Melbourne Parks to do so.

“I tried to go somewhere where I thought there wasn’t a camera,” explained Gauff to reporters. “I don’t necessarily like breaking rackets.”

She also admitted that she would prefer not to showcase that part of the sport to younger fans. The 21-year-old athlete even called out the Australian Open broadcast for filming and airing the intimate moment.

“I kind of have a thing with the broadcast,” she said. “I feel like certain moments — the same thing happened to Aryna Sabalenka after I played her in the final of the U.S. Open — I feel like they don’t need to broadcast.”

Given their limited space for true solitude, the two-time Grand Slam winner wants to open the floor to discussion of privacy regulations for players.

“Maybe some conversations can be had,” added Gauff. “Because I feel like at this tournament the only private place we have is the locker room.”

The incident has sparked debate over the airtime players face after matches, especially following difficult losses. Gauff has now raised concerns about whether this extra camera time strips players of their emotional safety. The tennis community has also taken note in light of her public concern.

While some viewed Gauff’s racket-smashing as a display of poor emotional control, one tennis legend came to her defense. After her husband, Gauff’s coach, defended the impassioned moment, Serena Williams also took to social media to console Gauff, offering her a private lesson on her signature serve.

Well said. @alexisohanian Passion. Caring. Matters. Nothing wrong with hating to lose. Now Coco when you want I can show you how to demolish in one swipe… Serena style 🙊 🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/OR96AHS8dS — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) January 28, 2026

“Passion. Caring. Matters. Nothing wrong with hating to lose,” wrote Williams. “Now, Coco [Gauff], when you want, I can show you how to demolish in one swipe… Serena style.”

