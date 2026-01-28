Politics by Keka Araújo Megyn Kelly Shows Audacity And Apathy For ICE Agents Killing Alex Pretti Instead of empathy, Megyn Kelly opted for a narrative of self-righteous claptrap.







Conservative Megyn Kelly is once again at the center of a national firestorm, but this time, the backlash is crossing traditional political lines. Following the Jan. 24 shooting of 37-year-old intensive care nurse Alex Pretti by ICE agents, Kelly’s response was a chilling masterclass in supercilious dehumanization.

During a recent broadcast of The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly offered a “hard-line” take on the tragedy that left the Minneapolis medical community reeling.

Rather than addressing the nuances of an ICE operation that ended in ten rounds being pumped into a pinned civilian, Kelly opted for a narrative of self-righteous claptrap.

“I know I’m supposed to feel sorry for Alex Pretti, but I don’t,” Kelly stated, her voice devoid of the gravity usually reserved for the loss of a frontline healer. “Do you know why I wasn’t shot by Border Patrol this weekend? Because I kept my a** inside and out of their operations. It was very simple.”

As she was being lambasted virtually, Kelly doubled down on her trash rhetoric, writing on X, “He was an agitator. He was in a physical confrontation w/the Feds A WEEK EARLIER. Still, he went back & injected himself into a law enforcement op. FAFO. As for me, I have plenty of compassion for the innocent Americans being killed, raped & molested by illegals. Where are your tears for them?”

He was an agitator. He was in a physical confrontation w/the Feds A WEEK EARLIER. Still, he went back & injected himself into a law enforcement op. FAFO. As for me, I have plenty of compassion – for the innocent Americans being killed, raped & molested by illegals. Where are your… https://t.co/E5zHc2oAX6 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 27, 2026

After her damning commentary, the internet– swiftly and rightfully– ate her up.

“Cancel this twatzi immediately,” one user penned on Instagram.

IG user Floki Kleiner wrote, “Shame on you. Your response to this situation shows exactly why so many people no longer trust you! You’ve replaced moral judgment with political loyalty. You don’t analyze first; you pick a side, then justify it. When a human life is lost, empathy and accountability should come before partisanship. That used to be journalism. This is something else entirely.”

If being in a physical confrontation with law enforcement justifies being murdered then every one of these people should be dead. pic.twitter.com/MPlJpz894p — MURPH (@UK_murph) January 27, 2026

He was an observer. You are an agitator. — Phil Ammann (@PhilAmmann) January 27, 2026

What happened to you? Was it getting canceled for admitting to wearing black face or do you just do it for money? — GenoFromPGH 🇷🇴 🇺🇦 (@GenoFromPgh) January 27, 2026

Trump just said it is a sad situation and he loves Petti’s family and he loves everyone.



You haven’t updated you bootlicking algorithm.



Retract — El Errante (@elerrantenomad) January 27, 2026

speaking of people that were killed, raped, and molested… are you still running cover for our pedophile in chief? pic.twitter.com/ONJpVO3rKk — f.₳RT (@cNFTfART) January 27, 2026

Kelly’s logic rests on a dangerous binary: that safety is a reward for silence and that presence—even the presence of a professional trained to assist in crises, including saving lives—is a justification for state-sanctioned execution.

Her assertion that Pretti simply “got himself into a bad situation” by exercising his right to witness and protest suggests a world in which the sidewalk is no longer a sanctuary but a kill zone for the noncompliant.

The callousness of the rhetoric was apparently too sharp even for some of Kelly’s ideological peers. Marjorie Taylor Greene, in a rare break from federal law enforcement sycophancy, challenged the narrative that Pretti’s status as a legal gun owner made him an inherent threat to ICE agents.

“I unapologetically believe in border security… but I also unapologetically support the Second Amendment,” Greene noted. She pointedly compared the aggressive federal response in Minneapolis to the tactical interventions involving Jan. 6 participants, highlighting a growing fear that federal agencies are being weaponized against citizens regardless of their political leanings.

The fundamental flaw in Kelly’s dismissive and disgusting posture as a journalist is its intentional erasure of the “witness.” To suggest that a citizen’s death is a “simple” consequence of being present is to advocate for a society that surrenders its right to oversight. Pretti was an ICU nurse—a man whose entire professional life was dedicated to moving toward trauma to provide care.

To demand that an American citizen “stay inside” while his neighbors are subjected to tactical, unlawful force by ICE is to require the death of the human spirit.

Kelly’s “stay inside” philosophy is more than just a lack of empathy; it is a surrender of the very liberties she claims to defend. At the core of the matter is a simple truth: when the state is allowed to silence a healer on a public street, no one is truly “safe” inside their home.

