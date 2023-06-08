Coco Gauff Had Hopes Of Winning The French Open But Loses Both Sets

In 2022, tennis phenomenon Coco Gauff lost the finals match to Iga Swiatek in straight sets (6-1, 6-3) at the French Open. It was the sixth straight time she walked away defeated by her rival — Gauff has yet to win even one set against Swiatek.

Gauff hoped for different results in their next match that took place in Paris this week.

Unfortunately, Tulsa World reported that although she played better this go-round, Gauff was defeated by Swiatek once again, giving her a 7-0 record against the No. 6-ranked Gauff. Sadly, her streak of being winless in sets against Swiatek continues, as Swiatek won both sets, 6-4, and 6-2.

In an interview, with ESPN, Gauff admitted to trying to recapture the magic she had last year right before losing to Swiatek. Even with her new tennis coach, Rick Macci (who helped Venus and Serena Williams perfect their tennis skills), she still was unable to pull out a victory.

Gauff mentioned that her opponents knew how to attack her weaknesses, so she and Macci focused on turning them into strengths. “Obviously the forehand is something I have to improve on, but on clay especially I feel like it’s one of my weapons,” the tennis star said.

“This week, in the last couple matches, my forehand has, I think, improved a lot, and I think it’s gotten me to win a lot of points,” she said. “I think [in] the last couple of matches that I have just become more and more comfortable being aggressive on it. But I think really it’s more so something that I just have to continue to improve. I’ll probably work on it more during the offseason, but right now I’m happy where my forehand is at.”

Leading up to the match, Gauff said she was looking forward to playing Swiatek once again. Although she may have improved her game and hoped for different results, it wasn’t enough to earn a victory against her rival.