Coco Jones To Perform National Anthem At College Football Playoff National Championship

The entertainment for Jan. 20’s College Football Playoff National Championship between Ohio State and Notre Dame is all set, highlighted by Coco Jones singing the national anthem prior to kickoff.

Jones will be joined by award-winning musician, composer, arranger, and music director Adam Blackstone.

Before she displays her vocal skills, a Joint Armed Forces Color Guard from the United States Central Command will carry flags that represent the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard. A giant American flag will be unfurled by volunteers within the Atlanta community.

The Spelman College Glee Club, celebrating its 100th year, will perform “America the Beautiful” prior to the national anthem.

Johrgia Peaches, a 14-year-old eighth-grader from Newnan, will perform “America the Beautiful” in American Sign Language (ASL), while 20-year-old Alexander Charlot, a 12th-grade student from Monroe, will do the same for “Star-Spangled Banner” in ASL.

Peaches and Charlot are students at the Atlanta Area School for the Deaf (AASD), a state school serving over 110 Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing students from over 27 school districts all over the metro Atlanta area.

The marching bands from both schools will perform on the field before the game and during halftime.

Since the contest takes place on Martin Luther King Day, the Civil Rights icon daughter’s, Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, will flip the coin at the start of the game.

The pregame activities start at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the game starting at 7:45 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The pregame, halftime, and postgame entertainment will be produced by Michael T. Fiur Productions.

