Colin Kaepernick is Down to Play Backup Quarterback to Return to NFL

Colin Kaepernick is still hoping for a chance to play in the NFL again and is even willing to serve as a backup quarterback if the opportunity presents itself.

Kaepernick recently appeared on the I AM ATHLETE podcast where former NFL stars Chad Johnson, Adam “Pacman” Jones, and Brandon Marshall got Kap to open up about his strides to potentially re-enter the National Football League.

Kap was wrapping up a workout at the House of Athlete facility in Weston, Florida, and was asked if he’d consider returning to the NFL in a role similar to what Carmelo Anthony took in the NBA, TMZ reports.

Anthony joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021 after signing the veteran’s minimum of about $2.6 million for a small role on the team.

“I know I have to find my way back in. So, if I have to come in as a backup, that’s fine,” Kaepernick said.

The Return of Colin Kaepernick.

TOMORROW @ 12 PM EST ON YOUTUBE 🚨 @Kaepernick7 pic.twitter.com/oNLVHtKzzi — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) April 17, 2022

When asked if he really wants to play football, Kaepernick doubled down saying he’s just “looking for a chance to walk through any door. I’ll handle the rest from there.”

Kaepernick is confident that even if he starts in a backup position, his natural skill and ability will eventually secure him a spot on the starting lineup once again.

“But (being a backup is) not where I’m staying,” Kaepernick said. “And when I prove that I’m a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door.”

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016 when he started 11 games as the quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. Kaepernick drew criticism by kneeling during the national anthem as a form of silent protest against police brutality and racial inequality in America.

Kaepernick has accused the NFL of blackballing him for taking a knee. He filed a lawsuit accusing the league of colluding against him and settled in 2019.