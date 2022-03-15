 Colin Kaepernick Heads to Twitter to Recruit Receivers to Work Out With to Enhance Chances to Return to NFL

by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton19

Former and aspiring NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has not given up on his dream of becoming a player in the NFL once again.

The activist, who has been absent from the league for the last six years, took to his Twitter account to show he still has it and invited other players willing to help him with his workouts to join him.

Kaepernick initially posted a video showing off his legwork and throwing strength last week.

He has reminded people that he has always been and is still ready to contribute to any NFL team that will take a chance on him.

After asking if anyone is up to work with him, he did get several offers and has taken advantage of the opportunities. One of those players was Seattle Seahawks wide receiver, Tyler Lockett. He offered to meet up with Kaepernick along with his brother.

Lockett met up with Kaepernick and filmed the session on his Instagram Live.

After that workout, another offer came in from Rischad “Footwork King” Whitfield.

So, now that arrangement should be in the works.

Last month, ESPN Films announced that award-winning director Spike Lee would be directing a documentary on the controversial former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick for ESPN. Lee has started production on the previously reported multi-part documentary on Kaepernick. The film will be a part of The Walt Disney Co’s overall first-look deal with the production company owned by Kaepernick, Ra Vision Media.

