Colin Kaepernick Accuses White Adoptive Parents of Racist and Problematic Upbringing in New Memoir

Colin Kaepernick is continuing to reveal intimate secrets about his personal life.
Most recently, the former San Francisco 49er claimed his adoptive white parents, Rick and Teresa Kaepernick, were racist towards him while growing up. TMZ reported his mother allegedly told him his cornrows made him look like “a little thug.”
In his new graphic novel memoir, Change the Game, Kaepernick talks about the rocky relationship he had with his adoptive parents while growing up in California. Wearing cornrows to pay homage to his idol, NBA player, Allen Iverson, the 35-year-old talked about getting into fights over his hair with his mother, in a promotional interview with CBS News. He said those words played a big role on why he continued to sport them.
Now a father himself, Kaepernick wants to bring awareness to the problematic issues that can happen at home. “I know my parents loved me, but there were still very problematic things that I went through,” Kaepernick said. “I think it was important to show, ‘No, this can happen in your own home.’ And how do we move forward collectively while addressing the racism that is being perpetuated.”
Colin Kaepernick Whines About His White Adoptive Parents pic.twitter.com/qSqEexGpp7
— Red Voice Media (@redvoicenews) March 10, 2023
The Washington Examiner reported that the memoir gave graphic details of Kaepernick’s glory days on the football field – from high school athletics to the NFL. He included depictions of arguments with his parents over their racism and the ideas they had for him, including his hairstyles.
Rocking an afro or cornrows at times, he noted the experience affected who he is today, saying it’s “why I have my hair long today.”
The former NFL quarterback has never been shy about calling out systemic issues. Having been absent from NFL rosters since 2016, Kaepernick was cut from the 49ers after taking a knee during the national anthem in protest, drawing national headlines and debate.