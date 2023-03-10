Colin Kaepernick Accuses White Adoptive Parents of Racist and Problematic Upbringing in New Memoir

Colin Kaepernick is continuing to reveal intimate secrets about his personal life.

Most recently, the former San Francisco 49er claimed his adoptive white parents, Rick and Teresa Kaepernick, were racist towards him while growing up. TMZ reported his mother allegedly told him his cornrows made him look like “a little thug.”

In his new graphic novel memoir, Change the Game, Kaepernick talks about the rocky relationship he had with his adoptive parents while growing up in California. Wearing cornrows to pay homage to his idol, NBA player, Allen Iverson, the 35-year-old talked about getting into fights over his hair with his mother, in a promotional interview with CBS News. He said those words played a big role on why he continued to sport them.

Now a father himself, Kaepernick wants to bring awareness to the problematic issues that can happen at home. “I know my parents loved me, but there were still very problematic things that I went through,” Kaepernick said. “I think it was important to show, ‘No, this can happen in your own home.’ And how do we move forward collectively while addressing the racism that is being perpetuated.”